Dragon Ball has introduced us over the years to multiple and numerous characters, regardless of their race, who have managed to win the affection of fans. Thus, From the Saiyan to the Namekians, the saga presents a cast to say the least diverse that has fought to the point of leaving sweat, tears and skin to protect the Earth. And it is in this fight for the defense of the planet that two relevant figures emerge in Boo’s arc: Goten and trunks.

For those clueless, it must be said that these two characters, despite being children, they have great inner power, being able to achieve Super Saiyan form from a very young age. In this way, during the Boo arc, once several of the main characters died or were believed to be dead, the responsibility of saving the planet from the pink monster fell on these two little ones, making use of fusion. Y This is where the inspiration for this amazing tattoo comes from:

As you can see, this tattoo made on the legs of a Reddit user and shared by him recreate fusion through metamoran dance, this being one of the methods for the union of two warriors to occur in this universe. In this way, despite the fact that in real life it is quite unlikely that when putting the legs together a Gotenks tattoo is formed, in the series This is the result of these two Saiyans doing the dance correctly.

A tattoo that, unfortunately, will not transform into Gotenks

That said, it must be said that once again the imagination of the fans surprises when it comes to recreating scenes from the series, especially with enough passion for this universe to get it tattooed on their skin. Incidentally, it must be said that it is not the first time that we see some of the fusion by metamoran dance during these days, since recently a fan recreated the fusion of Kale and Caulifla by this method,

