The year 2022 is here and the new streaming platform HBO Max He has premiered it in style adding Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, the reunion of actors and part of the team that made the eight films that conquered millions and millions of viewers come true. Now, looking to the rest of the year, HBO Max has a lot of attractive start-up series so that subscribers remain satisfied with the service offered by the platform. Discover them all below.

HBO Max Top Releases in 2022

The House of the Dragon

Based on Fire and Blood, the work of George RR Martin, the series, which takes place 200 years before the events of its mother series, Game of Thrones, to tell the history of House Targaryen. It is one of the most anticipated series of the year after the success of Game of Thrones for HBO and recently confirmed new actors:

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon: Coryls Velaryon’s younger brother and commander of the Velaryon navy.

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon – Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron – Daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon – Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

The last of us

For the most gamers, The Last of Us is the most anticipated series of HBO Max in 2022. The Naughty Dog video game adaptation aims to be released earlier than expected and we have already been able to see even the first images of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, who hope to conquer viewers just as the characters in the video game did.

Although the series will tell the same story as the video game, this “will not follow the exact path of the games. We may even be seeing more of the pre-outbreak world than we originally expected.“said one of the co-creators of the adaptation.”The changes we are making are designed to complete and expand, not to undo, but to improve“.

Love and death

Following the success of Scarlet Witch and Vision on Disney +, Elisabeth Olsen will make the leap to HBO Max to star in Love and Death, a series inspired by the true story of Candy Montgomery, a Texan housewife who killed her compatriot Betty Gore in 1980. Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland) and created by David E. Kelley ( Big Little Lies, The Undoing), the series will also feature Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe and Krysten Ritter, making it a promising project.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

It is the time of the reboot and without in 2021 HBO Max recovered Gossip Girl, in 2022 the lies will return with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Based on the same universe as the original series, Original Sin takes place in Millwood, a town where 20 years ago a series of tragedies almost tore apart the working-class town. Nowadays, a group of disparate teenagers will be tormented by a mysterious person who wants to make them pay for the past secret sin of their parents.

The New Liars will be played by Bailee Madison as Imogen, the leader; Maia Reficco like Noa, a sarcastic girl; Chandler kinney as Tabby, a young director who loves horror movies; Zaria like Faran, a ballet dancer; Y Malia Pyles as Minnie, the youngest of this group who takes refuge in the virtual world. The mothers will be played by Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, Carly Pope, Elena Goode and Zakiya Young

Euphoria 2

After its original premiere in the summer of 2019, Euphoria, one of HBO’s most successful series among young people, returns this January 10 with its second season starring Zendaya again, Emmy winner. In these new chapters, amidst intertwined lives in the city of East Highland, Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

The returning cast of Euphoria season 2 includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

The Flight Attendant 2

The mystery thriller starring Kaley Cuoco managed to close 2020 as one of the biggest surprises of the year after showing Kaley Cuoco in a funniest character after The Big Bang Theory. A second season of this story will be released in 2022, featuring Cassandra, a flight attendant for a well-known airline, who, after spending the night in Dubai, finds the lifeless body of the man with whom she spent the night.

All HBO Max series in 2022

The Cleaning Girl – January 5

The Gemstones S2 – January 9

Euphoria T2 – January 10

Call Me Kat S2 – January 11

Naomi – January 12

The Peacemaker – January 13

Superman & Lois S2 – January 13

The Golden Age – January 25

Legendary T2 – January 31

Raised by Wolves T2 – February 3

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – March

30 T2 coins – undated

Barry S3 – undated

Clone High – undated

Conversations between friends – no date

DMZ – no date

Garcia! – without date

Gossip Girl S2 – undated

T2 hacks – undated

Irma Vep- undated

The Great Friend S3 – undated

The House of the Dragon – undated

Dark Matter T3 – undated

The Time Traveler’s Wife – undated

The sex life of college girls S2 – undated

Love and Death – no date

Made for Love S2 – undated

Our Flag Means Death – undated

Perry Mason S2 – undated

Poor devil – no date

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin – undated

Rap Sh * t – undated

Rick and Morty S6 – undated

Somebody Somewhere – January 17

Succession T4 – undated

The Flight Attendant T2 – undated

The Handmaid’s Tale S5 – undated

The Idol – undated

The Last of Us – undated

The Nevers T1B – undated

The Staircase – undated

The White Lotus T2 – undated

Tokyo Vice – undated

Westworld S4 – undated

