We live surrounded by water, but the vast majority are inaccessible. What if we could get it out of nowhere? Or rather, from the air …

Paradoxes of life we suffer from droughts and many people do not have access to clean water, despite the fact that we live on a planet where 70% of the surface is water. But we cannot drink it or use it for watering, because it is salty.

In the same way, there are 13 trillion tons of water in the earth’s atmosphere, but we cannot take advantage of it because it is difficult to extract … until now.

This is Kara pure, a domestic dispenser that converts the air into 10 liters of mineral water a day, completely automatically. In this video you can see how it works:

Some devices of this type already exist, but they use refrigerants to condense the water from the air and turn it into a liquid. That is a process with a high electrical consumption, polluting, and noisy.

Kara pure employs a desiccant It absorbs water from the air, similar to a volcanic rock or silica gel. Air passes through this desiccant and water is drawn off. It is more ecological and silent.

After the water is purified, and seven minerals are added: calcium, magnesium, lithium, zinc, selenium, strontium, and metasilic acid.

The result is pure alkaline mineral water, which not only quenches thirst but also regulates blood pressure, strengthens bones, cares for intestinal flora and skin, among other benefits.

As if that were not enough, after extracting the water it expels clean air. So act like an air purifier. And at the same time it is also a dehumidifier, if the environment is very humid.

Logically, the amount of water extracted per day will depend on the humidity of the environment, but its creators assure that works perfectly in dry climates.

You can get up to 10 liters of mineral water per day, enough to supply a family.

Kara pure looking for financing on Indiegogo, where he has already raised what he needed.

It can be purchased there at a price of 1,147 euros. Shipments will begin in the month of June, as they need time to manufacture the dispensers.