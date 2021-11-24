WhatsApp launches a feature that puts our creativity to the test!

Probably not even the most serious of conversations on WhatsApp is free of a suitable sticker. Given the usefulness of this format, the company now belonging to Meta, has presented a solution for us to have at hand, thanks to the launch of a sticker creator on the WhatsApp web. This novelty will be available to all users from next week.

This built-in custom sticker tool allows users to choose pictures from your computers and transform them into the famous stickers which can then be sent via WhatsApp.

How to use the WhatsApp sticker maker

Of course, the novelty will be available in the most recent version of WhatsApp on the web.

To access the option you must click the attachments icon .

. Please select “Sticker” and then choose an image to upload.

and then choose an image to upload. Use some of options for editing images how to cut out, draw contour. Additional WhatsApp emoji, text, and stickers can also be overlaid on top of the sticker creations.

With this new tool we can forget about going to third-party applications to create our own stickers on WhatsApp, and have in the same place an option to communicate through these images that tend to overflow creativity.

In recent weeks WhatsApp has announced several news. In addition to the stickers, one of the most recent include the extension of the limit to delete everyone’s messages in a conversation in 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. According to the post, WhatsApp plans to change the time limit to seven days and eight minutes in a future update.

How much would you use this new WhatsApp tool?

WhatsApp update with interesting design changes

