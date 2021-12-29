For those of us who need days to have more than 24 hours, weekly deep cleaning always has a hole in our schedule, but maintaining it daily is sometimes complicated. Simply due to the fact that we find it difficult to find time to sweep or vacuum every day.

Luckily for us in the 21st century, technology is on our side and makes household chores much easier, both cooking and cleaning, and there are robot vacuum cleaner. With them we only have to worry about programming them and voila, they do all the work.

The truth is that they are an advance that for many years that they have been with us, they will not stop being useful to us. And for these holidays, either as a gift or for a family member or friend, we have found this Cecotec robot vacuum cleaner at half price, for 299 euros 148.99 euros:





It is the Conga 1990 Connected, a four-in-one model that has several functions: sweep, vacuum, mop and mop. Which is perfect for not having to worry about anything during the week.

It is composed of a turbine with a suction power up to 1,400 PA and a rotating central brush for deep cleaning rugs and carpets. And it includes a special brush for pets.



Robot Accessories

It has six cleaning modes, programmable in advance: automatic, edges, manual, room, spiral and return home. One of the most notable features of this robot is that its autonomy is 160 minutes, depending on the brand, so you can thoroughly clean our house to spare.



Control by app

It is an intelligent robot that, in addition to using the vacuum cleaner itself, also We can control and program through the Cecotec application, Alexa and Google Home. Something that makes its use even easier.

Cecotec Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber Conga 1990 Connected. 4in1, 1400 Pa, Control by App, Alexa and Google Home, Pet Brush, Smart Scrubbing, Autonomy 160min

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decoesfera | Five bagless vacuum cleaners to comfortably and thoroughly clean every corner of the home

In Decoesfera | We tested the Philips cordless vacuum cleaner; the SpeedPro Max and we tell you our experience