Zara Home opens the doors of a great house dressed by and for Christmas. On this occasion Zara Home celebrates Christmas by filling the house with plant motifs and giving small strokes of light. A style to which you can add, in small doses, those who do not like excesses or Christmas in a conventional way. This year we forget the red plaid or tartan and the colorful accessories.

The protagonists are the plant motifs distributed on shelves, lamps, tables … The color range of the vegetation goes from green to beige, passing through all the shades of toasted. Because this year the brown, takes up on the Christmas tablecloth.

The most excessive thing about Zara Home, in fact, is its great tree. And not so much for its ornaments but, as is usual, for its large size. In any case, again the Christmas editorial of Zara Home is loaded with good ideas to decorate the house this holidays.

Plant motifs scattered around the house









In addition to the tree, the green accent is provided by the large garlands that run along the mantelpiece and the stair railing. In the absence of these, it is worth a shelf or even wrap the wall lights and lamps (attention to check before the garlands are fire retardant).













The decoration distributed in small accessories around the house





A small luminous candle has been placed on a side table.





Another one of these candles on the shelf next to a bowl of Christmas balls.









Another candle, in this case provides light and aroma with one of the aromas chosen at Zara for Christmas. The house is filled with nods not so much to Christmas but to the comfort of being sheltered at home on cold days.

The Christmas tables

This year Zara Home is committed to little ornate Christmas tables. Well dressed, but with calm colors and a decoration where the protagonists are the stylish chandeliers that give verticality to the table, and they leave air so that there is good interaction at the table.





This table with beige tablecloth and green napkins, in addition to the chandeliers some small vases `put the green accent to the table.





The bet at this table is for the tan colors. The brown tablecloth becomes the protagonist and once again the stylized chandeliers set the festive accent. The set has a festive monastic air of which to take note, to surprise this Christmas.

