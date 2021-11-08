This book by Checo Pérez takes you into the biography of the famous pilot

There is an important revision to the life of Czech Pérez, the Mexican rider who this Sunday got on the podium and found no better time than in the edition of The Grand Prix of Mexico.

Pérez’s triumph has been an important testimony of the member of the Red Bull team and a reminder of the value that his team carries today, thanks to the performance and influence with which its drivers have successfully raced in the international racing market .

Due to this, it is important to do a historical review and there is a very good option that we cannot miss, since it takes us into the life of the rider of the moment.

On Never give up, his actor Francisco Javier Gonzalez He presents us with what he calls the story of the best Mexican Formula 1 driver of all time.

González makes an important review of Pérez’s life and reminds us that since in 2021 he made history by becoming the second Mexican driver to win two F1 awards, in addition to adding more than 200 races in the highest category, he had no better pretext for starting a story, which he has told, delves into the life of the pilot on the tracks, with a boy who has raced since he was 12 years old and who has survived shocking episodes such as surviving death in Monaco.

The work takes a closer look at the life of a driver who, despite having been betrayed by his team, proved to have the ability to be in a team at the level of a world championship.

Now read: