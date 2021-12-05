It is not uncommon to see complaints about mislabelled or improper charges in supermarket chains, or that citizens unite on the web to encourage the complaint in the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco); However, what is not so frequent is to see a group of people come together to defend a brand when one of these complaints is wrong or simply looking to profit. This is the case of Soriana, whom they tried to denounce without much luck before Profeco.

It all started with an angry post on Twitter, where they wanted to display and attack the store for allegedly overcharging an egg carton And even though the customer ended up paying what they thought was fair, they still filed a complaint on the online service of Profeco.

I already made the complaint, for what it will serve, but hey, there is no left for me. pic.twitter.com/Vn2xrH7Jmx – Luillo (@luillo) December 4, 2021

Do they exempt Soriana evidence before Profeco?

Little by little, the tweet was filled with reactions, but not those that @luillo expected, because, despite the fact that many tried to put themselves in his shoes and narrated some of their experiences with the stores, most of the Twitter users took to Soriana’s side and tagged the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office in the photographic evidence that shows that the store did not make the mistake.

“Yes they agreed to change the price, but how many customers will not fall into the trap or not look and make the claim,” reads the complaint against the store located in the Miguel Hidalgo Mayor’s Office.

The product in question: a box of eggs. The client claimed the price of 40 pesos for a bed from the Bachoco brand, when its price is 41 pesos and he had delivered a cardboard from the Tehuacan brand in a box.

And so diverse and heated comments began to rain:

A pillin, you are one of those who is looking for a few pesos due to human errors, you would have taken your “Tehuacán egg” as the label says “, @crmzg.

“Hey Don Pendejo, the price tag says ‘Tehuacan’ is another brand, the Bachoco does cost $ 41.00, stop being bullshit and better learn to read, those from Soriana charged you $ 40.00 because they felt sorry for others, miserable”, @ martizukha.

“TEHUACÁN Egg $ 40, BACHOCO Egg $ 41. You went from being “stolen” 1 peso to being the one who “stole” 1 peso. I hope that as well as you armed yourself with to peel 1 peso you have them well placed to return to the store apologize and pay the peso you screwed them for not reading “, @ivnpourtous. @ivnpourtous.

Theft “ant”?

It was a comment from the user Luillo that made Internet users speculate that the purchase had not been a mistake and that, in fact, it was a frequent act of men in self-service stores.

That is why many began to criticize him and accuse calculated “ant” theft on his part, further defending the brand and even offending it for taking advantage of the errors of supermarket workers in pesos and cents.

According to Grupo Multisistemas de Seguridad Industrial (GSMI), the Supermarkets and specialized stores lose more than 13 billion pesos a year due to the theft “ant”, reaching to reduce with this crime up to 15 percent of the inventory of a company.

According to studies cited by GMSI, up to 60 percent of the population in Mexico stole a product from a store at some point in their life.

Now read:

Profeco issues alert against Viva Aerobus and goes with demand

These are the two cheese brands that Profeco will withdraw from the market

Profeco: Chedraui simulated three offers during the Good End