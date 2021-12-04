Shopping centers are ideal for positioning brands, since they have a high flow of people, which makes them very attractive on special dates such as love and friendship, Christmas, Halloween, and many others; However, brands are not the only ones that have a presence in these spaces, but the state also seeks to have a social presence in them with activations. For this reason, the Campeche Army appeared in a commercial plaza playing band music to welcome the Christmas season.

The Army, through a music band, welcomed Christmas in a shopping plaza to consumers who pass through it. The main objective was to capture the attention of customers in a very attractive way to achieve interaction with society.

# Find out| With a marching band, the army welcomed the Christmas season in a commercial plaza in #Campeche. pic.twitter.com/WDYknVjWto – Panorama Without Reservations 620 AM (@ sinreservas620) December 3, 2021

The benefits of the Army to have a presence in a commercial plaza

The paradise of the brands are the shopping centers, since they have a great diversity of targets.

The Ideas Activas agency says that the offer of stores and brands within these places is very wide, and the option of advertising in a non-traditional way is presented, with the aim of having a closer relationship with the client.

This does not mean that consumers are harassed in an effort to convince them, but rather it is intended that they approach where the activation will be installed.

And this is precisely what the Campeche Army did when it appeared in the commercial plaza, it settled in the food area and people began to approach the recording, since the activation alone was attractive.

In that sense, the shopping center became a show scene, where consumers can have a good time, entertain themselves and be captivated by the Christmas music.

With Covid-19, the role of shopping centers has been transformed, currently consumers come to stock up, carry out bank transactions and carry out activities within them out of necessity. However, shopping centers survive on consumption and the influx of them, and to generate traffic, mall & retail recommends holding events and / or activations.

After confinement, the consumer is thirsty for emotions and part of the offer that shopping centers must provide for their economic reactivation and to meet the new consumer needs is to find ways to connect.

