The smartphone is, practically, our life. That is why it is very important to have it very well protected. However, there are methods that go far beyond traditional locking methods. There is an app that tells you if someone has failed the unlocking method and takes a picture of them.

An extra security method

The app in question is called WTMP and You can download it for free from the Play Store. It has a payment option, but for the use that we are going to give it, it would not be necessary.

Once the app is downloaded, you must give all the necessary permissions. Keep in mind that It will be continuously in the background, so you will probably notice that your smartphone’s battery is slightly affected. It is also possible to deactivate it if you are alone and activate it in certain circumstances.

This app will take photographs of the individual both when he tries to unlock it and when he succeeds, so it is a very good option in the event that our mobile phone is stolen, since the vast majority of people have a photo service in the cloud with which they could not only locate their device, but also put a face on it.

How to know if someone has taken our mobile without permission?





To check if someone has taken our mobile without permission, you just have to go to the app. In this you will find a record showing the number of locks and unlocks made, but also how much you have had the mobile unlocked and a photograph taken with the front camera made in secret.

The person who is unlocking the mobile will not realize that they have taken a photo, since the app includes the possibility of hiding notifications and all this type of warnings, so that everything is practically undetectable.

It should be noted that if we want to make our mobile even more secure we can even block different apps.