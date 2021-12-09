In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Teclast M40 Pro is a very complete 10.1-inch tablet with a 4G connection that you can get for less than 200 euros.

If you are looking for a cheap tablet to be able to use it in any way, both to watch videos and to connect a keyboard and mouse and work with it, then you may be interested in a tablet that also has 4G to connect to the internet anywhere.

Right now there are some models with 4G or even 5G, but at high prices. That’s why this is Teclast M40 Pro will interest you, an 11-inch tablet with 4G and what can you take for only 198 euros on AliExpress.

Teclast M40 Pro on AliExpress

You can use the Teclast tablet with WiFi like any other device you have to connect to the internet and watch movies, series, surf the internet and any other task that comes to mind. But if you add a SIM with data, you can connect anywhere. In addition, the rates in Spain are very cheap.

It has a 10.1 inch screen with Full HD resolution, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Also, it has an octa-core processor. You will not have performance problems with this configuration and the help of Android 11.

Also has 8 megapixel main camera and a 5 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls and a long-lasting 7,000mAh battery.

We recommend buying a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to take full advantage of its functions that it can offer you as a replacement for a laptop, perfect for those moments where you have to get some work out wherever you are.

You can get it on AliExpress for 197.80 euros with free shipping. Unfortunately at this point they only ship it from China, so it will not arrive in Spain for Christmas. But according to its estimated date, if you buy it now, it would arrive before the Three Wise Men.