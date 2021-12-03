So you can see the expansion of Ómicron around the world

The new variant of Covid-19, Ómicron, has set off alarms around the world, this after the WHO (World Health Organization) classified this variant as worrisome due to its contagion capacity in combination with the little information that is had about it compared to other variants.

Although a week ago the variant had only been detected in South Africa and some countries on the African continent, it has already spread to various parts of the world, in fact, in just a few days Ómicron managed to be present in at least one country on each continent. .

Ómicron fast travels the world

As happened at the beginning of the pandemic, different organizations have been in charge of creating an interactive map showing the countries where this variant has been found, as well as the day on which the first case of contagion was reported in said country.

Said map draws on information from WHO, NBC, and other reports from online sources, and is constantly being updated to show Omicron’s progress.

Also, the The New York Times tHe has another very similar map in which he also makes a distinction between countries where Ómicron has only been detected in travelers, and those that already have cases of local contagion.

The WHO has mentioned that one of the reasons why Ómicron is worrisome is due to its mutations, and its transmissibility or how effective current vaccines are against this variant are not yet known for sure.

So far, more than 8,000 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been applied. However, in Africa, where this new variant apparently originated, only 10% of the population has received the vaccine, according to data from Our World in Data.