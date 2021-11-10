A common practice with which one lives day by day in the environment of Mexican society is undoubtedly informal commerce, according to data from the economist, retail is the one that is most affected by this practice since informal activities represent the 56.6% of informal jobs which generate 23 out of every 100 pesos within the GDP, the constant growth of this practice generates a potentially harmful attrition for society, in addition to generating a rise in taxes for workers and companies that are regulated in the formal sector; However, this practice is extremely helpful by users since by not paying taxes, the products are generally cheaper, such is the case of an informal trader exposed and applauded on social networks for his striking and convincing practice when making sales on the outskirts of what was the F1 event, so users viralize street strategy that promotes local commerce

Informal merchant applauded on social media

In social networks, he announced the particular way in which an informal seller promotes the sale of his products, with beer in one hand and merchandise in the other, this peculiar seller took the time to chat with the curious and at the same time Offering their products, in the purest screaming style, they made fun of the prices and with an ironic litany “stinging” the pride of the curious, causing laughter and some other purchase, since the seller described those who attend as fifis to the event and compared the fact that if they could afford a ticket to that event I could easily buy her a bag or a cap. The cunning when it comes to selling earned him to go viral on Twitter where people have commented on various occasions, mostly applauding the grace and desire with which this person makes a living.

Six loggerheads and a pommel, this is how this character of the informal trade offered for sale a bag commemorating what was the Formula one event last weekend, at a cost of 200 pesos, and also had caps from the event that they alluded to the “weyes who drove today.” The ironic way of selling earned him to win the hearts of those attending the event and to be able to sell his merchandise.

The video

This colorful character and informal seller became known through the social network Twitter under @Marco_Coello where in a few hours he has already reached hundreds of reactions, some comments and has been replicated 63 times, which has allowed him to start being a character viral, within the collective memory of social networks.

This guy does know…. pic.twitter.com/U6gtwY8i7n – Marco Coello (@Marco_Coello) November 9, 2021

So far the identity of the seller is unknown and if his peculiar way of offering his products made it possible for him to sell everything that can be observed, it is the liking of users on social networks who celebrated the way of selling and the joy with what is ago, there were those who in comments congratulated the merchant’s creativity both in their way of selling and in the creation of their products, adding congratulations for earning an honest living in such a conflictive post-pandemic time, with crises and other affectations that lower morale and the general economy of Mexicans

