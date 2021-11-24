The social networks of 7-Eleven they have taken advantage of the visit of a quinceañera to create content well received by users.

The presence in social networks is of vital importance for any project, brand or business today, since these platforms are used a good part of the day by users on social networks; In Mexico alone, network users use 3 hours and 27 minutes (Digital 2021).

This is why brands have (or should) have professionals in charge of running these platforms to create content that catches the attention of users and increase the number of followers and interactions and in this way help the algorithm to have greater growth in the market. digital world, which will later help them to perform different strategies promotional, as well as communicating some news by companies, regardless of the area in which they work.

However, the content in networks can be very varied and does not necessarily have to have informative content, but it can come out of everyday life and continue to be effective, achieving good interactions on the part of users.

7-Eleven is one of the small retail stores that have managed to win over consumers around the world due to the wide variety of basic food products, beverages and basic medicines that they offer in their spaces. Their positioning strategies have led to the fact that, according to the graph of Statista, manage to be present in more than 12 countries in the world with more than 60 thousand branches, whose main competition in Mexico could be Oxxo, for which it has shown its efforts to position itself in social networks with a strategy that manages to get out of everyday life.

Those in charge of keeping track of 7-Eleven in Mexico, they have shared a photograph of a quinceañera to which his uncles from the United States have supposedly taken for their fifteen-year-old gift (a particularly Mexican custom to announce the entrance of adult life).

Given this, the strategy of 7-Eleven with the quinceañera It seems to have shown its efficiency, since it has more reactions compared to its most recent publications, where even one user has commented that she loves this post.

Although it is a common tradition to see in Mexico, seeing a person celebrating their XV inside a store like 7-Eleven is not something that common to see, however, the content creator of the networks of The brand has seen an opportunity to make a publication of this situation, managing to create content outside the daily routine to attract the attention of users.

If something has proven to be successful in social networks, it is the creation of content out of the ordinary that manages to attract the attention of users that, although sometimes it does not become the most relevant or educational, they are effective. This type of strategy where unusual content is created compared to everyday life, manages to have a good impact on the minds of users.

Some time ago the Disney + community manager would have carried out a content strategy where he was “going crazy” in some way, managing to be his best decision since he achieved a considerable amount of interactions; In this, he had created a series of somewhat confusing publications, even damaging in a certain way the visibility in networks, but showing itself to be effective.

The creation of content on social networks is of vital importance to position the brand in the minds of users who, by creating different content, manages to generate a considerable number of reactions.

