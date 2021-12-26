The community manager of Didi uses Uber’s weakness shown in networks to be promoted, but a user reminds him that his app also has it.

The Presence in social networks is of vital importance for brands can join the digital conversation that users have daily, as well as to represent the values ​​of the brand, provide follow-up to questions from customers and create an online community which will later serve to promote their products or services (among other benefits).

If we take into account that according to the study of Digital 2021 made by We Are Social and Hootsuite currently 53 percent of the world population already has social networks, the presence of brands on these platforms is not surprising; However, a totally different issue is dealt with when carrying out these networks effectively.

To lead a brand to success in social networks, the professionals in charge of carrying these (the community managers) must be continuously displayed by uploading relevant content and interacting with other users to position themselves effectively in the Internet users’ feed, in addition to constantly monitoring trends that could even serve them to create some small unplanned, but equally effective marketing strategies.

A user has shared a screenshot on Twitter where she seeks to highlight the high costs that can entail rates dynamics from Uber, where you want to make a journey from your house to your house and the app charges you almost 100 pesos.

Uber is so expensive that it charges me 100 pesos from my house to my house. pic.twitter.com/uryLStrv28 – Dan (@DaanFC) December 17, 2021

Given this, the Didi Mexico community manager has chosen to be present and offer “a whim” to alleviate the user’s fright, taking advantage of the Uber weakness to promote your brand; however, another user mentions to him that his publication practically does not make any sense, since his application shows the same inconsistency.

Oh, shut up, you are the same😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WcKNAmqLPd – The Románov🚇⚡ (@Elrromanov) December 18, 2021

Periodicazo in the snout to @DiDi_Mexico – Diego Hernández (@un_mexa) December 18, 2021

Despite the fact that on this occasion the presence of Didi in the post of Uber where he wanted to be done advertising Through the weakness of the brand it did not work, it shows the ample opportunity that brands have when carrying out cross strategies on social networks, even with the competition.

The one who brands are shown interacting with each other on social media can be an effective advertising strategy For those involved, managing in some way to merge their followers, increasing their number of interactions and achieving positive results (if they are carried out correctly).

An example of this we had a few weeks ago, when the Netflix and Spotify community managers chose to make a interaction joint in honor of its “star of the moment”, Bad Bunny, who was the most listened to artist on the platform in 2021 and who made an appearance on the Netflix series, where both brands were shown singing a song by the renowned artist and achieving that thousands of people would react to this “duet”, showing that it had been an effective strategy.

While the competition in the social networks of brands It is notorious that the fact that they are shown interacting together towards “the same objective” manages to have a good impact on Internet users.

Now read: