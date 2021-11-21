Back 4 Blood has been well received by players and the market. However, the video game has a problem: it is quite easy and does not have any difficulties in its story.

If you’ve become a fan of Back 4 Blood, the cooperative action survival video game, but feel like it’s so easy. We must inform you that you are not the only person who thinks that way. Unfortunately, the title turned out to have a very low difficulty, which means that players are not faced with any challenges or inconveniences. The truth is that Turtle Rock Studios, who is behind the development of the video game, did not want the title to be so easy. Therefore, you are already working on your difficulty and you are trying to find a perfect balance in the story.

It is important to note that Back 4 Blood received several updates to soften the challenge, but there is still much more on the way. As commented by the study in Reddit: “Sometimes a bit of difficulty can add more replayability, but right now there are problems and bugs that we have found in development that make it more difficult than intended.” In this way, they referred to the high number of enemies and damage that the initial version possesses.

The difficulty will increase

We want it intense. We want it challenging. We want you as soon as you enter a safe zone with a horde on your heels and feel that rush »They explained from Turtle Rock Studios. However, they made it clear that they don’t want the new difficulty to be completely absurd. We don’t want it to be unfair. That is our mission. Players must have a chance. They must win and lose, prevail or perish by their own actions. Skill, planning and teamwork should be the main thing. That is the goal. Part of achieving that goal is finding the right balance, just by constantly adjusting the different card systems, generation systems, the artificial intelligence director and other facets that affect the game ”, they commented.

“We have identified another important cause of the involuntary increase in difficulty. We are actively working on a solution. We are going to correct this and continue to create a game that improves over time ”, closed the study on Back 4 Blood.