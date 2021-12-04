The Batman: What does Danny DeVito think of Colin Farrell as The Penguin?

One of the authorized voices in the cinema to speak of The Penguin is Danny DeVito, who has finally expressed his opinion on the choice of Colin Farrell to play Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman

One of the iconic Batman villains is The Penguin, who was played in 1992 by Danny DeVito for Batman Returns, and in 2022 this nemesis will be played by Colin Farrell in The Batman, by Matt Reeves.

In an interview with Forbes, DeVito said he was pleased that Colin Farrell is the new one in charge of giving life to Oswald Cobblepot, for the production that Robert Pattinson leads in the cast.

“I love Colin Farrell. He’s one of my favorite actors… “I can’t wait!“.

In recent weeks DeVito returned to Penguin’s life, as the actor had the opportunity to write a special story for a DC Comics villain special.

“We could make a continuation of what we had in the past because that was really a brilliant movie. They gave me that opportunity and I feel great“

With the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, after an absence of 30 years, Danny DeVito said he was excited and ready if he is required to return to play Penguin.

“There’s a bit of Oswald in me, and then there’s Danny. I am not a closed book, I am more of an open book”.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

In addition there will be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman to theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

