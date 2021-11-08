This Sunday the death of Enrique Rocha, at 81 years of age, was announced. Although details of the iconic actor’s death have not been confirmed, in social networks condolences are beginning to rain.

Televisa producer Reynaldo López confirmed the death of the Guanajuato-born artist in 1940.

“Tremendous loss for the entertainment world, a legend my dear and admired Enrique Rocha, God bless the good ‘Rochón’. We are going to miss it. RIP”, wrote on his Twitter account.

Although the family has not discussed the case openly, Óscar Espejel explained that the actor did not suffer in his last moments of life, as his death was due to natural causes.

“The man was in very good health, he had no precedent, everything happened very quickly and naturally. In a couple of hours we will notify because we are still undecided, but in a couple of hours information will be given, ”said Carlos Espejel’s brother.

Among the condolences, the actress Gaby Platas was the first in the middle of the show to react to the surprise death of Enrique Rocha.

I remember the day I met Enrique Rocha. I was on the floor showing rap steps. He couldn’t believe seeing the greatest villain in the novels doing that. Pure fun and joy. Thanks for everything, Rochón. – Gaby Platas (@gabyplatas) November 8, 2021

The news began to spread among fans of the small screen, who, despite not being part of the generation that launched the actor to stardom, know his career and refer to his cultural contribution to today’s production. Netizens begin to upload their shock.

I’m in shock 🥺😭, RIP our dear Enrique Rocha 🤧 pic.twitter.com/CiKPCQMCD7 – Vondyesa 🪶 (@vondyesa) November 8, 2021

I will remember Enrique Rocha for his memorable villain in that revolutionary children’s novel that made a risky use of CGI ❤️ RIP pic.twitter.com/Ir3KRURDan – Beto Atreides (@AlbertoMoolina) November 8, 2021

“Quality is the responsibility of Bacardi and company, quantity is your responsibility,” said the commercial, the voice of Enrique Rocha and Saúl Lizaso, the handsome actor. – Edgar (@weskitas) November 8, 2021

