The Economist Intelligence Unit published a few days ago its World Cost of Living Index (Worldwide Cost of Living) 2021 in which it unveils the list of the most expensive cities in the world.

This index, which is developed every year, is based on the comparison of prices of more than 200 daily products and services, among which food, clothing, rent and transportation stand out; a study that includes a total of 173 cities around the world.

Among the first 10 places, the Israeli city of Tel Aviv is the one that heads the list with a score of 106. This is mainly due to the fact that in recent years its local currency, the shekel, has had a significant strengthening, which is why For which products such as food, raw materials, transportation, among others, have become more expensive.

Compared to the last edition, Tel Aviv climbed four notches, even surpassing New York City, which was the base city for the study.

In second place, with a score of 104, are the capital of France, Paris, and Zurich, located in Switzerland.

As the graph shows, the most expensive cities are mainly European and Asian highly developed in various fields, which has made the way of life of the people who inhabit them more expensive.

According to what is expressed in the Economist Intelligence Unit index, North American and Chinese cities continue to have relatively moderate prices.

Now, in contrast, the cheapest cities are located in the Middle East, Africa and the poorest areas of Asia.