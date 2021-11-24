Spider-Man, is a phenomenon within the world of superheroes, the acceptance within the fan communities is one of the most solid and active, the talk is maintained because in a few days the new installment of the saga will be released, with the arrival of Spiderman: No way home, and the premiere of its official trailer on November 16, which was recreated by a group of followers of the superhero, making use of classic scenes from cartoons from the 90s.

Fans have raised expectations of what it would be possible to find in this new film, some fans of Spider-Man have theorized all kinds of possibilities for the future of the superhero because this installment has been extremely controversial, because it is not known. knows what the outcome will be in the Spider-Man universe.

The recreation of Spider-Man: No way home

The days are scarce that fans will have to wait to enjoy the new Spider Man movie; However, a group of fans has recreated the second trailer released a few days ago, making use of scenes cut from the old animated series Spider-Man: the animated series, produced in 1994, in addition to including scenes from the series The spectacular Spider- Man developed in 2008 and Ultimate Spider-Man produced in 2012, which was uploaded within the channel 100Bombs Studios and that for now maintains an approximate of 167,561 reproductions.

Although the recreation is not entirely faithful to the trailer shown officially, it has won the acceptance and affection of the community because it was a great strategy, to carry it out with scenes from the cartoons that have marked different generations who love the world. of superheroes, this is reflected in the approximate 276 comments that the video reached since it was uploaded to the YouTube channel, where they mostly celebrate the initiative and creativity of the channel.

Currently, the reaction has a little more than 167,561 views, in addition to a little more than 11,179 hand-up reactions and zero dislike, this along with the 276 comments posted within the publication; However, on the social network Instagram it has 43 reactions and two comments made within the first 15 hours after the video was posted.

The multi-universe is one of the factors that have presented the most questions within the fans of Spider-Man, therefore the creation of a trailer with a multi-universe of classic series, aims to revive the conversation and in some way satisfy the expectations of the followers. of spider man.

It only remains to wait for Spider-Man: No way home to arrive in theaters in the coming days, so that it is possible to clear all the unknowns that this saga has raised within the community, while enjoying the creativity of some users, they suggest be the best way to pass the days and keep the expectation of the new delivery of the dagger.

Now read:

Spider Man: These are the 5 Guinness records of the superhero