They make fun of baths in Santa Lucia; "design was inspired by Bodega Aurrerá"

The strong criticism that many Mexicans They have carried out the project of the new international airport “Felipe Ángeles” (AIFA), located in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico (Edomex), presented by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Faced with this new project, the federal government continues to surprise each time it shares new images or videos of the facilities of the place on social networks. It was announced that the airport will have 38 modern and quality bathrooms, with cultural and themed aspects, so that tourists can enjoy them.

After that announcement, images of the bathrooms of the new airport were recently released on social networks, that did not take long to give something to talk about in the digital pulse and even comparisons have already been created by Internet users.

The images shared by the tweeter @UnnaTuitera they show one of the wrestling-themed bathrooms that he compared to an “ordinary canteen”.

“The bathrooms in the Santa Lucía airplane station, more than bathrooms in an international airport, look like bathrooms in an ordinary canteen outside the Arena México. I am in shock. I am very sorry for this ”, says the Internet user.

In the images shared on Twitter you can see the bathroom with images of free wrestlers, on the walls, doors and ceilings.

Internet users compare it with “Mamá Lucha” by Bodega Aurrerá

The comments on the social network did not wait as many Internet users commented on the images where they compared the bathroom designs with the advertisement for “Mamá Lucha” by Bodega Aurrerá.

“Mamá Lucha in her new store,” says one of the comments accompanied by a video edited by the user where “Mamá Lucha” appears dancing in the bathrooms.

“They did lack Mamá Lucha to definitely look like a Bodega Aurrera. Baños de Santa Lucía ”, reads another comment.

“The baths of Santa Lucía or for the central supply,” reads another.

But also other users on Twitter criticized the design, classifying them as “nacos”.

“I find this photo on twitter that says it is of the Santa Lucía baths. Tell me this is a joke, tell me this is Fake. If they locate what is an international airport? Please tell me this is a joke, ”says another tweeter.

