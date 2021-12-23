They develop a technique that could allow parents to choose to have a boy or a girl

A group of scientists from the University of Hiroshima discovered an effective and safe technique for influencing the path of sperm. Find out what it is about!

Last update: December 23, 2021

From the first moment that parents find out that they are going to have a child, they are full of illusion and begin to imagine multiple situations. Well, they like to get an idea of ​​what their child might be like, what activities they could do together, and what name would be the most ideal.

However, apart from that, one of the aspects that causes them the most curiosity is the sex of the baby. This is because they are interested in knowing who is going to accompany them for the rest of their lives.

Apart of this, It is a reality that there are couples who, since pregnancy, prefer one gender more than another. However, no matter how much desire they have, they are left to the fate of genetics.

However, science has been struck by this situation. Because of that, They have taken the initiative to devise methodologies to determine whether it is possible to select one of the two genres.

This is how the study from a group of Japanese scientists, which provided surprising results. Because of this, below we detail what this investigative work consisted of.

The technique

Hiroshima University Scientists, created a chemical compound that allows them to differentiate male and female sperm. As a result, they affirmed that it is possible to choose a certain sex.

Most mammals have an X and a Y chromosome in their sperm. The former carry a large number of genes, while the latter contain a smaller number.

That way, scientists discovered that through genetic procedures they could differentiate one chromosome from the other. This is due to the fact that the different genetic loads of each one were remarkable.

Apart from that, they perceived that the chemical compound could slow down the X chromosome and enhance the Y chromosome. In this way, it was possible to influence the arrival of the gene that the parents wanted the egg to reach.

Too, They found that when they used the compound on sperm cells that had a wide movement, 90% of the birth of men was gestated. In addition, when they activated it in slower sperm, females were born in 81% of cases.

Best of all, the scientists made sure that the chemical compound does not alter the fertility of the sperm. Because of that, they concluded that the technique is not only effective, but also safe.

This experimental exercise was carried out in mice. However, Masayuki Shimada, leader of the investigation, stated that the technique can be implemented in many more mammals.

However, he also acknowledged that the application of the method in humans is still speculative. Well, a large part of society questions the act of manipulating the birth of a baby.

To consider

This technique shows that it is possible to choose the gender of a baby if desired. But nevertheless, Despite scientific progress, the event still does not have a specific starting point because there are social factors that do not allow it to take place.

This since In countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom and Canada it is forbidden to influence the sex of the baby if it is not for medical weight reasons. So much so that parents could face severe penalties.

For that reason, for science to influence this question, There would also have to be a change in the laws of the countries.

It might interest you …