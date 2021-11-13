They create a spectacular Skyrim video with more than 1300 mods to celebrate its 10th anniversary

Yesterday Skyrim turned ten years old. For this reason, Bethesda launched its Anniversary Edition, the umpteenth reissue of the title that in this case includes, among other things, all the content present in its Creation Club, now as part of the base game.

From the Youtube account Digital dreams, famous for making high-quality videos about widely moderated games, they also wanted to join the commemoration of the best-selling RPG in the history of video games, so they created a spectacular Skyrim video with more than 1300 mods to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

To achieve these spectacular results, Digital Dreams have used a whopping 1300 mods, the Trudy’s ENB and the Elysium modlist. You can take a look at the complete list of mods used in the description of the video.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition was released yesterday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and Microsoft Windows. Free of charge includes graphical and performance improvements, the ability to fish and a new survival mode. In addition, for the price of € 20 we can purchase all the content that has been developed in the Creative Club by mod creators.

