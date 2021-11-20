A user on twitter has reported errors on his izzi internet service, stating that he has been offline for more than two days.

The pressure exerted by social networks is usually much more effective compared to traditional complaints, which is why several users resort more to complaints through these platforms.

In social networks they are reporting failures in the izzi internet service; User reports that he has been offline for two days and several weeks with constant failures.

One of the great advantages of having and using social networks is that, through them, one can reach companies, brands and even musicians and other personalities in a more direct way.

Precisely, in a way, that is the idea of ​​creating this type of platform, in order to have a much more effective communication without intermediaries.

In that sense, nowadays, social networks have almost totally changed our way of communicating with others and with the world around us, so much so that all conversations occur on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, among many others.

In this way, thanks to the power granted by these networks, users have the opportunity to express their complaints when a company’s service is failing and, consequently, demand a prompt resolution.

Taking the latter as a starting point, a user on Twitter has complained to the izzi company for failures in its internet service, stating that it has been offline for more than two days and several weeks with constant failures.

In his complaint, the user has made a call to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) and so far the izzi account has already responded to the complaint:

@wizz_mx 2 days with the internet failing. @izzi_mx and several more weeks in which this failure has been constant. Staying offline every 15 min and they do not provide any solution to this problem. @Profeco @IFT_MX – Beto (@Alberto_Blm) November 19, 2021

Hello how are you, let me check what happens at this moment, send us by DM, your account number and the full name of the owner. * AnaE https://t.co/oQHuoF267j – Help izzi (@ayudaizzi) November 19, 2021

That is precisely the great power that social networks have. Its immediacy is, without a doubt, one of the most important resources and, above all, its characteristic of becoming viral and reaching a much more effective solution than if the complaint were made in a traditional way.

And it is that, focusing on these issues, people have stopped trusting the authorities and institutions, given that, when a complaint is filed, it generally does not offer a solution, but is left in the I forget until it is no longer followed up.

Given this, and seeing how networks work in situations like these, it is easier to publish a tweet, tag the responsible brands and share it in order to make it go viral and reach the dreaded media signaling.

In this sense, we have seen how the trial on social networks has become one of the practices that, yes or yes, have an immediate and extremely devastating effect for whoever is accused, regardless of whether they are guilty or not.

