One hobbyist calculated that the purchase of all microtransactions from the first season of Halo Infinite it would cost the players more than 1,000 euros in total. The new installment in the beloved sci-fi shooter series recently debuted. 343 Industries recently released Halo Infinite multiplayer for free, approximately one month prior to the full title’s release date, to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

The sudden launch of Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer mode was greeted with great enthusiasm by fans, who have praised the game’s speed, balance, and fidelity to the franchise’s legacy. However, some notable criticisms have been directed at the game’s battle pass system. And others to the microtransactions of the first season of Halo Infinite. On our multiplayer impressions we point this out.

The microtransactions of the first season of Halo Infinite

Although the multiplayer of Halo Infinite is free, the players can pay to access the battle pass, with which they can unlock unique rewards for achieving certain challenges in the game. While this pay mechanic is typical of many modern shooters, the developer’s 343 Industries particular pass received criticism for allowing players to progress exclusively by completing challenges rather than simply playing the game. This reaction led to a re-evaluation of the Halo Infinite battle pass.

How to get these awesome customization items for free in Halo Infinite for a limited time

Now, Reddit user samurai1226 has totaled all of Halo Infinite’s microtransactions, revealing that players would need to spend 1,035 euros to get all the items from the first season. A recent leak has revealed that the game’s first season will include 88 different bundles for the store. These cosmetic packages range from $ 5 to $ 20. We will have to wait to find out if 343i will hear this review.