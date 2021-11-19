The long-awaited new version of MIUI is about to see the light. As different rumors have indicated on several occasions, MIUI 13 It will be officially launched next December of this year and today (finally) Xiaomi has already begun with the tests of the stable ROM of this version which can be tested in a total of up to nine telephones of the brand.

At first, MIUI 13 will not only be a software aimed at correcting different errors that we have suffered in previous versions, but it will also bring with it a major redesign at the interface level, including new widgets for the desktop and many other functions that we have talked about at length from Mundo Xiaomi.

MIUI 13 is very close, this is the list of the first compatible models

Again, as the well-known leaker XIAOMIUI, the Asian firm, has informed us It has already started with the internal tests of MIUI 13 in different terminals of the company itself and, in fact, we have already been able to see some captures with Xiaomi employees who have this version installed on their phones.



Xiaomi own employees already have MIUI 13 installed on their phones

If we take a look at the list of the first phones that will update to MIUI 13 that XIAOMIUI has provided us, we find the following models:





As we see, There are a total of nine models that Xiaomi will use to start testing with MIUI 13 Although, yes, we must bear in mind that this does not correspond to an official list shared by the brand itself, so we cannot confirm for the moment that these will be the only phones to be able to test it.

Apparently, the arrival of MIUI 13 is very close in time, and that is There are only a few weeks left so that we can check what are the main novelties of this new version that, incidentally, we really want to know and, above all, to be able to enjoy in our teams.

Source | XIAOMIUI