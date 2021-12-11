These wallpapers for Apple Watch show its interior

iFixit has created a series of backgrounds for the Apple Watch Series 7, and we love them.

If you are one of those they like to see the guts of their devices and the art behind each component, this is going to enchant you. A few weeks ago we showed you the “transparent” wallpapers for iPhone 13, as well as backgrounds that let you see the insides of your iPhone 12. The quality is excellent, and we recommend downloading them to your iPhone. Now, if you have an Apple Watch on hand that you want to customize, now you can download these wallpapers that show its interior.

iFixit, the famous portal that has offered us so much about our devices, has launched a series of wallpapers designed specifically for owners of the Apple Watch Series 7. In this background we can see the internal components of the device, as if we were seeing the interior of our smart watch live and direct.

You will have the possibility to download the wallpapers for the 41mm and 44mm models. In the image you can see details such as the internal battery of the watch, the famous Apple Taptic Engine, the wiring of the Apple Watch and a few more electronic parts that shape our smartwatch. If you want to download them, we are going to leave you the images here below along with a link to download them in full resolution.

“It seems that the perfection of the Apple Watch is reached not when there are no more components to add, but when there are no more things to remove. In the Series 7, Apple did not launch a radical redesign, but eliminated a diagnostic port, consolidated the technology from the screen to remove a cable from the screen, and made even more room for the battery. We’ve worked with three former Apple engineers on our teardown of the Series 7 to put those changes, and others, into context, “iFixit’s words about the Apple Watch Series 7.

