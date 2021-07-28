The Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported that people who have completed their vaccination schedule against COVID-19. And once two weeks have elapsed after their last application, they will no longer be considered within the population in a vulnerable situation to contract said serious disease of priority attention.

Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF)

This information was released in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), through the “AGREEMENT”. For which the means of dissemination of the new traffic light methodology by regions to assess epidemiological risk is announced representing the priority-care critical illness COVID-19.

“People who have been administered a vaccination schedule against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. And having elapsed two weeks after the application of the last dose. They will not be considered within the population in a situation of vulnerability to contract this serious disease of priority attention ”.

Ssa determines that vaccinated can return to work despite third wave by COVID-19

The SSa, the Ministry of Labor and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). They established in July of last year the criteria for the population in vulnerable situations. Defining who had this condition and when they could return to their work centers depending on the prevailing traffic light in their locality.

The people who were considered to be in a vulnerable situation were older adults. In addition to those people who suffered from diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, chronic kidney, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular. As well as HIV, cancer, obesity, pregnant and lactating. In the new scheme, these people are no longer considered vulnerable to COVID-19 Under this scheme, designed when vaccines were not yet approved or applied. People in vulnerability could only return to their workplaces when the traffic light was green. READ: Why do urban children have more intestinal problems than rural children? However, the situation has changed.

What does the agreement published in the Official Gazette of the Federation say?

The information published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) indicates the following:

FIRST ARTICLE.- The purpose of this Agreement is to publicize the means of dissemination of the new traffic light methodology by regions to assess the epidemiological risk represented by the serious disease of priority attention COVID-19.

SECOND ARTICLE.- People who have been administered a vaccination schedule against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and two weeks after the application of the last dose. They will not be considered within the population in a situation of vulnerability to contract said serious disease of priority attention.

THIRD ARTICLE.- The Ministry of Health will announce the new methodology referred to in article FIRST of this Agreement, on the website coronavirus.gob.mx/semaforo.

When will it come into effect?

The publication indicates that “this Agreement shall enter into force on the day of its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation.” That is, this July 27, 2021.

The agency details that the Annex “Traffic Light by Regions” of the Agreement is abrogated, which establishes a strategy for the reopening of social, educational and economic activities.

“As well as a regional traffic light system to weekly assess the epidemiological risk related to the reopening of activities in each federal entity. In addition to how extraordinary actions are established, published on May 14, 2020 in the Official Gazette of the Federation ”.

Related Notes:

Why does COVID-19 cause diabetes in some people?

5 symptoms of re-infection by COVID in the fully vaccinated

Cofepris authorizes Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab treatment to treat COVID-19