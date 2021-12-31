But why is it so important? The information of tens of thousands of companies everyone was in danger. It is a software widely used even by very important organizations in many countries.

Undoubtedly one of the most media cyber attacks has been that of SolarWinds . In fact, it happened right at the beginning of the year. Of course, it is not 100% of 2021, since although the most serious took place in January of this year, it was a few weeks ago when the attacks against this software began.

It should be borne in mind that these attacks have affected both home users as well as companies and organizations. Know what the security issues The most important events of this 2021 also help us to be prepared for the new year and not make mistakes.

The attack consisted of sending a supposed software update through the Orion program, which is part of SolarWinds. In this way they managed to infect the victims’ systems and sneak in a Trojan through which they could have full access.

Log4j

From end to end of the year, the last major cyberattack of 2021 has been the Log4j vulnerability. We have talked about it on several occasions, since they have had to launch successive updates to correct the problem of this popular Java registry library.

In this case it affected millions of servers around the world. They were vulnerabilities categorized as very serious. It affected cloud services like Apple iCloud or Steam. But it is widely used in all kinds of services and software. An attacker could sneak malware and take control of that computer.

Twitch

Another well-known case worldwide was the leakage of data from Twitch, the popular streaming service. Specifically, it is estimated that 128 GB of data was exposed. This included the complete source code for this service. However, from Twitch they said that the passwords were not affected.

The information that was exposed includes payments to users since 2019, as well as information on the platform’s internal systems. Quite a problem that undoubtedly affected this service.

Microsoft Exchange

Another very notorious attack was the one he suffered Microsoft Exchange this 2021. The attackers were able to exploit a series of vulnerabilities that were in the software. In this way they were able to compromise inboxes and affected tens of thousands of organizations. Although they released patches, many were slow to apply them.

This lasted for several weeks and affected companies of all sizes, as well as public organizations. Although it took place mainly in the United States, it also reached out to other outside organizations.

Phone House

If we focus more on Spain, without a doubt a very important attack was the one suffered by Phone House last April. The data from thousands of customers they were exposed. Information such as ID, email or postal address were leaked online after a ransomware attack.

It was a very important data breach and it affected many customers who at some point bought something from Phone House. Even users who had bought a mobile phone for years, for example.

In short, these have been some of the most important or known computer attacks during 2021. There have been many more, of course. They all follow more or less the same pattern: they take advantage of vulnerabilities to steal data or sneak some type of malware. This makes it essential to always have the systems correctly updated.