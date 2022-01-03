We know that the ideal companions of a good look are accessories, therefore, this beginning of the year, and as a purpose of leading a more organized life, watches are the perfect companion for our daily style and our looks, therefore, we select those that add absolute elegance to us so as not to fail when it comes to impressing.

Whether you like minimalist models, or if you prefer the excess of metal shine on your wrist, surely in this list you will find your new favorite accessory with which your look will be a sure success.

Ferrari Link Strap Watch





Because an elegant accessory can also adopt a sporty nod, this Ferrari watch with a metal link strap It is ideal to stand out on your wrist, and its stainless steel makes it a detail that undoubtedly attracts attention.

You find it reduced from 149 to 119.20 euros.

Ferrari 0830834 gray steel men’s watch

Cluse Steel Mesh Strap Watch





Continuing with the silver color as the protagonist, the modern mesh strap of this Cluse watch It is ideal for a watch with minimalist and elegant airs at the same time, in a design where its contrasting blue dial stands out.

You find it reduced from 99.95 to 79.96 euros.

Cluse CW0101501004 Steel Mesh Men’s Watch

FOSSIL minimalist men’s watch





Simplicity and sophistication in the same piece: this is this FOSSIL quartz watch completely in black with leather strap. Its dial, also in black, reveals two single-colored hands that match the design of this fabulous accessory.

You find it reduced from 129 to 77.40 euros.

The Minimalist FS5447 men’s watch in black leather

Casio Link Strap Watch





If you bet on the brands of a lifetime, this Casio watch is perfect for those who like durability, and is that this piece has a glass difficult to scratch, a battery with a duration of 3 years and water resistance up to 50 meters.

You find it reduced from 63.34 to 44.95 euros.

Casio Wrist Watch MTP-1303PD-1AVEF

Invicta Specialty 14878 Watch





For those looking for an extra touch in their accessories, there is this INVICTA watch that will not go unnoticed, and its design in gold color with blue bezel and black dial make it a super striking piece.

You find it reduced from 115 to 65 euros.

Invicta Specialty 14878 Mens Quartz Watch – 45mm

Tommy Hilfiger analog watch





The combination of brown and blue on the dial of this Tommy Hilfiger watch they make it an elegant and formal piece, which makes it an essential for every day. Due to its design of minimalist hands, it will perfectly accompany other accessories such as leather bracelets without problem.

You find it reduced from 169 to 120.56 euros.

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Analogue Watch with Quartz Movement and Leather Strap, 1710354

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.