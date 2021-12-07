The popular Christmas carols they are a great way to set the scene for the holidays. Although for many the El Gordo Christmas raffle is the starting gun, it never hurts to have our repertoire of albums and songs already prepared. We have selected the best traditional Christmas carols from Apple Music so you can listen to it with the whole family.

The best popular Christmas carols

There is quite a large collection of popular Christmas carols on Apple Music. One of the best known is the album 30 Popular Christmas Carols, which features typical songs such as Bell on Bell, Silent Night and White Christmas, mostly performed by the Monte Mijedo Children’s Choir. You can listen to it here:





Bubbles has two other albums that are among the most prominent of popular Christmas carols. A set of traditional songs sung by a children’s choir perfect to get into the Christmas atmosphere. Listen to them here:

In these lists are popular songs like Blanca Navidad, Los Peces en el Río or Ay del Chiquirritín. In neither are the other’s songs repeated, so we will have enough variety. Songs similar to the ones we found on the album Villancicos Populares of the Children’s Choir La Alegría, which also includes Adeste Fideles or En el Portal de Belén. Listen to them here (it’s titled the same, but the songs are different):





A compilation that cannot be missed is 40 Popular Christmas Carols. Most of the songs are interpreted by the Coros de las Escuelas Ave Marianas, although there are other artists. The Popular Christmas Carols of the group Los Infantiles there are 15 songs in total sung by a children’s choir. It is one of the most classic Christmas carols albums, dating back to 1984. Surely you listened to it at that time, now you can do it from Apple Music:

Actually, there is a great variety of Christmas carols beyond the popular ones. Elsa Barrios and Gloria Sarmiento perform up to twenty popular and traditional Christmas carols on the piano, both Spanish, German or English. They give us an alternative to children’s choirs and other styles. busy.





The 25 Popular Christmas Carols of the group Quita y Pon is an alternative to the typical children’s choirs. In this album we find children singing with a more modern and updated touch without going over. December 25, Let’s Go Shepherds and Rin Rin are among the songs on this album:

We also find Christmas carols in English, from the King’s College choir and under the title 100 Years of Nine Lessons & Carols. 37 songs with almost two hours of music Perfect for background while hanging ornaments or preparing Christmas food.

Apple Music itself maintains a playlist of Christmas carols in English and classical music. They updated it a couple of weeks ago, just in time for this Christmas. You can listen to its more than three hours of playback right here: