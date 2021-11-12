Along with the release of the new version of Android 12, Xiaomi was one of the companies that gave the most importance to this software, including several of its devices in the first betas to be able to test its full potential. The MIUI development team is already working on the adaptation of this new version of Android on their phones and, in fact, it is expected that Android 12 can come hand in hand with MIUI 13 before the end of this year.

But something interesting added to all this has been revealed by Mishal Rahman, ex-editor of XDA-Developers, who Has published a capture through his Twitter account in which we can see a snippet of Android 12 code that confirms that Xiaomi phones will be able to incorporate the function called “Material You” that we currently find in the Google Pixel 6.

Material You, the great novelty of Android 12 that we will see soon in Xiaomi phones

Because of the different layers of customization that manufacturers incorporate into their phones, not always all the new features of Android are implemented in the devices that can be updated and, precisely, Material You is one of those characteristics that will depend on the manufacturer, as confirmed by the source code of the Material Components library.





Material You consists of a functionality that allows our device to have dynamic themes that change automatically at the decision of the system itself, so our mobile device will not always look the same aesthetically every time we use it.

The most interesting thing about all this is that Each company will be able to apply its own color matching algorithms based on the main tone of the installed wallpaper. Of course, everything indicates that the implementation by Xiaomi with Material You will be somewhat different, since the tone will be different from that used by Google.





Finally, it should also be noted that Xiaomi will not be the only company that can enjoy this function, since in the code Up to 16 manufacturers are included, including Oppo, Realme, Sony or Motorola among many others, so we will have to stay tuned to see when we can enjoy this function on our personal phones.

Source | XDA Developers