Beyond the functions that allow us, for example, to create personalized tours or measure distances and areas, Google Earth offers many more possibilities ranging from tests to test your knowledge about the planet to time travel to see how a place has changed through the minigames of Carmen Sandiego.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first Harry Potter movie and, to celebrate it, Google Earth has created a tour of some “magical” sites that will allow you to know some of the curiosities that surround the saga. The best? That you can explore them both from their website and from the mobile application for iOS and Android.

Twelve magical places for fans of the famous wizard

Today, November 12, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first film from the popular wizard, “Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone.” In it, the story of Harry Potter is told, an orphan eleven-year-old boy who, after discovering that he is a wizard, begins his training at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

To celebrate these 20 years, Google Earth proposes us to explore twelve places fans of the series will instantly recognize. You just have to enter “Harry Potter” in the Google Earth search engine (in the desktop version or in the app), click on ‘Start exploration’ and you will be able to discover these twelve places:

London King’s Cross – This is where it is located the mythical platform 9 3⁄4 where Harry Potter and the rest of the students board the Hogwarts Express on September 1 to attend school.

Glenfinnan Viaduct – This iconic viaduct that passes the hogwarts espresso is located in Scotland and appears in several Harry Potter films. The curve, with its 21 arches, is unmistakable.

Leadenhall Market: Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter movies is actually a historic victorian market London full of bars, restaurants and shops.

Alnwick Castle: The interior and exterior of this castle in northern England served as the setting for the famous Hogwarts school in the first two films. Currently, it offers guided tours and events inspired by the Harry Potter universe.

Christ Church: the set of the hogwarts dining room was inspired by the majestic Renaissance hall of this university college, located in Oxford.

Millennium Bridge: This suspension and pedestrian bridge that spans the Thames was destroyed by a Death Eater attack in the movie “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”.

The Elephant House: this famous Edinburgh cafe was where JK Rowling wrote the first book Harry Potter while having cake and coffee.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: nothing like a visit to this one Orlando theme park, Florida, to fully enter the fantastic world of Harry Potter.

MACUSA | Fantastic beasts: in the prequel “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” , this Office of Public Administration in New York was the scene of the Magic Congress of the American Society, or the Magic Congress of the USA, known by its acronym MACUSA.

Palace Theater: At this Victorian theater in London’s West End neighborhood, you can enjoy the award-winning two-part work “Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy”.

British Library: here in 2017 the exhibition ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’ , which exhibited JK Rowling’s original drafts, magical objects or Jim Kay’s original drawings for several days.

Diagon Alley at Warner Bros. Studio Tour: If you want to feel like Harry Potter, here you can visit, among other places, the set of the movies from Harry Potter and the cobbled streets of Diagon Alley.