These are the safest cars of 2021 according to Euro NCAP

Safety has become a key element of vehicles and the Euro NCAP test is the official unit of measurement used to evaluate it in each model that goes on the market. These are the cars with the best results of 2021.

With the aim of establishing a standardized protocol for safety tests for vehicles marketed in the European Union, in 1996 various governments of the continent in collaboration with car manufacturers and other organizations related to the industry launched Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Program).

It’s about a standardized testing program that assesses the safety of automobiles based on a rating system classified and represented by stars. Euro NCAP, which you can learn more about in the following article, gives a maximum of five stars to the safest models and does so based on four parameters: adult occupant, child occupant, pedestrian and Safety Assist.

Every year Euro NCAP publishes the best models in each class and these are the results.

Škoda Fabia – segment B and small

Of the seven models tested in 2021 by Euro NCAP in this segment, the Škoda Fabia has obtained the best score, achieving a 5-star rating. In addition, the FIAT 500e and Citroën C4 have each achieved four stars. On the negative side, the Renault Zoe and the Dacia Spring stand out, with 0 and 1 stars respectively.

Škoda Fabia Punctuation Qualification 5 stars Adult occupant 85% – 32.4 points Child occupant 81% – 40.1 points Vulnerable road users 70% – 38.2 points Safety Assist 71% – 11.4 points

Nissan Qashqai – SUVs and small and medium minivans

We are now talking about one of the most popular categories on the market, that of small and medium SUVs, which make up the majority of the sales volume in our country today.

And it is one of the forerunners of this segment that gets the best score. The Nissan Qashqai narrowly wins out over other new models such as the Volkswagen ID.4, Link & Co 01 and Cupra Formentor, all with 5 stars. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Toyota Yaris Cross, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Volkswagen Caddy and the Hyundai Tucson also obtain the highest rating, albeit with a lower score.

Nissan qashqai Punctuation Qualification 5 stars Adult occupant 91% – 34.8 points Child occupant 91% – 44.8 points Vulnerable road users 70% – 38.2 points Safety Assist 95% – 15.2 points

Subaru Outback – Large SUVs and Minivans

Another of the most popular market segments is that of large SUVs and family vehicles, among which the Subaru Outback has stood out, with a very high score in all four sections and a final rating of 5 stars. Similarly, six other models tested in 2021 have achieved top marks: the Škoda Enyaq IV, the Genesis GV80, the BMW IX, the Audi Q4 e-tron, the NIO ES8 and the Genesis GV70.

Subaru Outback Punctuation Qualification 5 stars Adult occupant 88% – 33.6 points Child occupant 89% – 44 points Vulnerable road users 84% – 45.4 points Safety Assist 95% – 15.3 points

Mercedes EQS – Segment E

We finalize the analysis of the safest models on the market with the Mercedes EQS, an electric saloon from the German brand that has obtained an overall rating of 5 stars, narrowly beating four other models with similar scores: the Genesis G70, the Toyota Mira, the Genesis G80 and the Polestar 2.

Mercedes EQS Punctuation Qualification 5 stars Adult occupant 96% – 36.6 points Child occupant 91% – 45 points Vulnerable road users 76% – 41.3 points Safety Assist 80% – 12.9 points

Do you want to know all the assessments made by Euro NCAP since 1997? Check the results in this link.