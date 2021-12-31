With only a few days left until the year ends, Netflix has decided to go ahead and reveal to us what will be all the premieres of films, series, documentaries, and more that will be arriving on the platform of streaming in january. Get ready because there will be a lot of content for all types of viewers.

Films

– A place in silence- January 1.

– The wasteland – January 6.

– Mother / Android – January 7.

– The origin of the world – January 11.

– The Knot Killer – January 12.

– The journalist – January 13.

– Shameless – January 13.

– The Comedian – January 14.

– Royal treatment – January 20.

– Munich on the eve of a war – January 21.

– Play at home – January 28.

– Troop action – January 4.

– Johnny test – January 7.

– Pokémon Master Trips – January 28

Series

– Rebel – January 5

– Club Istanbul: Part 2 – January 6.

– Hype House – January 7.

– The chosen one – January 13.

– File 81 – January 14.

– After Life: Beyond my wife. Season 3 – January 14.

– The house – January 14.

– Playing with fire – January 19.

– Juanpis González: The series – January 19.

– Riverdale. Season 5 – January 20.

– Ozark. Season 4, part 1 – January 21.

– Snowpiercer. Season 3 – January 25.

– The Sinner. Season 4.

– Percy – January 26

– The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window – January 28.

– Jonathan Van Ness pique your curiosity – January 28.

– We are dead – January 28.

– The Walking Dead. Season 10 – January 30.

Documentaries

– Who Pulls the Strings: On the Trail of the Greatest Imposters – January 18.

– The divine gluttony – January 19.

– Neymar: The perfect chaos – January 25.

– I’m Georgina – January 27th.

Editor’s note: Certainly there are many interesting things to start the year, but as a personal recommendation I would tell you to give Ozark a chance, especially if you liked Breaking Bad. The fourth season will be the last and it will be divided into two parts, so you are in time to catch up with it.

Via: Netflix