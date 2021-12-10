Having unlimited calls on your mobile is already very common in the Spanish market, and there are even operators that also include calls to landlines and mobiles for free from the landline. But within these rates, there are exceptions, and Calling certain phone numbers has an additional cost to your rate.

To avoid surprises in the invoice, we are going to review those numberings that escape the calls included in the rates, and regardless of whether your rate has unlimited minutes, with a minute bonus or with calls from 0 cents per minute (plus establishment).

Numbering with additional cost

The fixed and mobile phone rates allow calls to be made at a pre-established price, normally included in the rate as free minutes, but those minutes are not valid for all the calls we make, but basically refer to landline numbers with provincial prefix, and mobile numbers that begin with 6 or 7. That is, include most home and small business phones.

But the Administration, some companies, and specific services have specific numbering indicating that these calls have an additional cost to the fee that you already pay for your rate. Luckily, these numbers have a shorter length than usual (most ‘normal’ numbers have nine digits), or they start with specific numbers that will serve as an indication to know the cost of the call.

The numberings to which you have to pay attention if you don’t want to pay for the calls Regardless of whether your operator is Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Yoigo, O2, Lowi, Simyo, Pepephone, MásMóvil, Digi, Virgin telco or any other OMVs, they are the following:

Numbers nine hundred with nine digits, such as those beginning with 900, 901, 902, 803, 806, 807 or 905, and whose prices vary based on the second and third digits. You can know the rates to call nine hundred numbers from landline and mobile here, along with the alternatives to find their free equivalent.

Numbers 118AB telephone information, consisting of a total of five digits.

Some special numbers four digits.

International numbers They start with + or 00, and they have a cost when they are not followed by the prefix of Spain, which is +34 or 0034.

Social interest numbers such as:

Number Service Cost 091 National Police Fixed cost per call 092 Local police Fixed cost per call 062 Civil Guard Fixed cost per call 061 Health emergencies Fixed cost per call 011 Traffic information Variable cost per call 060 Information General State Administration Variable cost per call 080 Local fire service Fixed cost per call 085 Provincial fire service Free 016 Gender violence Free 116006 Childcare Free 1006 Civil protection Free 112 Emergencies Free