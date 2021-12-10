Having unlimited calls on your mobile is already very common in the Spanish market, and there are even operators that also include calls to landlines and mobiles for free from the landline. But within these rates, there are exceptions, and Calling certain phone numbers has an additional cost to your rate.
To avoid surprises in the invoice, we are going to review those numberings that escape the calls included in the rates, and regardless of whether your rate has unlimited minutes, with a minute bonus or with calls from 0 cents per minute (plus establishment).
Numbering with additional cost
The fixed and mobile phone rates allow calls to be made at a pre-established price, normally included in the rate as free minutes, but those minutes are not valid for all the calls we make, but basically refer to landline numbers with provincial prefix, and mobile numbers that begin with 6 or 7. That is, include most home and small business phones.
But the Administration, some companies, and specific services have specific numbering indicating that these calls have an additional cost to the fee that you already pay for your rate. Luckily, these numbers have a shorter length than usual (most ‘normal’ numbers have nine digits), or they start with specific numbers that will serve as an indication to know the cost of the call.
The numberings to which you have to pay attention if you don’t want to pay for the calls Regardless of whether your operator is Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Yoigo, O2, Lowi, Simyo, Pepephone, MásMóvil, Digi, Virgin telco or any other OMVs, they are the following:
Numbers nine hundred with nine digits, such as those beginning with 900, 901, 902, 803, 806, 807 or 905, and whose prices vary based on the second and third digits. You can know the rates to call nine hundred numbers from landline and mobile here, along with the alternatives to find their free equivalent.
Numbers 118AB telephone information, consisting of a total of five digits.
Some special numbers four digits.
International numbersThey start with + or 00, and they have a cost when they are not followed by the prefix of Spain, which is +34 or 0034.
Social interest numbers such as:
Number
Service
Cost
091
National Police
Fixed cost per call
092
Local police
Fixed cost per call
062
Civil Guard
Fixed cost per call
061
Health emergencies
Fixed cost per call
011
Traffic information
Variable cost per call
060
Information General State Administration
Variable cost per call
080
Local fire service
Fixed cost per call
085
Provincial fire service
Free
016
Gender violence
Free
116006
Childcare
Free
1006
Civil protection
Free
112
Emergencies
Free