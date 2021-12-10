Having unlimited calls on your mobile is already very common in the Spanish market, and there are even operators that also include calls to landlines and mobiles for free from the landline. But within these rates, there are exceptions, and Calling certain phone numbers has an additional cost to your rate.

To avoid surprises in the invoice, we are going to review those numberings that escape the calls included in the rates, and regardless of whether your rate has unlimited minutes, with a minute bonus or with calls from 0 cents per minute (plus establishment).

Index hide
1 Numbering with additional cost
2 Other rate comparisons

Numbering with additional cost

The fixed and mobile phone rates allow calls to be made at a pre-established price, normally included in the rate as free minutes, but those minutes are not valid for all the calls we make, but basically refer to landline numbers with provincial prefix, and mobile numbers that begin with 6 or 7. That is, include most home and small business phones.

But the Administration, some companies, and specific services have specific numbering indicating that these calls have an additional cost to the fee that you already pay for your rate. Luckily, these numbers have a shorter length than usual (most ‘normal’ numbers have nine digits), or they start with specific numbers that will serve as an indication to know the cost of the call.

The numberings to which you have to pay attention if you don’t want to pay for the calls Regardless of whether your operator is Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Yoigo, O2, Lowi, Simyo, Pepephone, MásMóvil, Digi, Virgin telco or any other OMVs, they are the following:

Read:  The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro can already be booked in Spain with a gift television

  • Numbers nine hundred with nine digits, such as those beginning with 900, 901, 902, 803, 806, 807 or 905, and whose prices vary based on the second and third digits. You can know the rates to call nine hundred numbers from landline and mobile here, along with the alternatives to find their free equivalent.

  • Numbers 118AB telephone information, consisting of a total of five digits.

  • Some special numbers four digits.

  • International numbersThey start with + or 00, and they have a cost when they are not followed by the prefix of Spain, which is +34 or 0034.

  • Social interest numbers such as:

Number

Service

Cost

091

National Police

Fixed cost per call

092

Local police

Fixed cost per call

062

Civil Guard

Fixed cost per call

061

Health emergencies

Fixed cost per call

011

Traffic information

Variable cost per call

060

Information General State Administration

Variable cost per call

080

Local fire service

Fixed cost per call

085

Provincial fire service

Free

016

Gender violence

Free

116006

Childcare

Free

1006

Civil protection

Free

112

Emergencies

Free

Other rate comparisons