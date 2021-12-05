Started December, month full of festivities, promotions and experiences of the brands, we show you some of the most read notes of the week.

The first week of December came to an end, dates where we saw various stories, brands, promotions, decorations, successes and mistakes, but without a doubt, much to read and to learn from; That is why today we will show you some of the most relevant news that we managed to capture in the first week of December What else will the month bring us?

Grupo Salinas is undoubtedly a great team, where numerous brands obtain millionaire income, so it would be necessary to contemplate how good it is to work for this group led by businessman Ricardo Salinas.

An employee of Ricardo Salinas revealed the details about what it is like to work for the businessman, where he mentions that by working 8 hours a day, he earns at least 25 thousand pesos, showing quite satisfied and happy with his work, managing to enhance the image of the company.

The ingenuity of social networks is worthy of admiration for some, while for others these can be simply cruel, however, it is the same users who sometimes manage to create good unpaid advertising towards brands, with a little of creativity.

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller was shown with an outfit that managed to awaken the occurrence of the networks, who compared her dress with the uniform of the waitresses in Sanborns, achieving endless memes and publicity towards the iconic restaurant with a Mexican style.

In Mexico, users constantly show their experiences where they have witnessed fraudulent activities and scams, either through social networks, calls or telephone messages.

On this occasion, a Foro TV host exhibited a call supposedly from Santander through his social networks, where the brand name was used to request his personal data for an insurance procedure, however, he argued that it did not count. with this service, reporting and warning and providing the fraudulent number on social networks.

Viewers around the world are extremely excited about the new installment of the arachnid superhero, where they eagerly await to see all 3 Spider-Man from past installments in a single file, with Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, achieving a good opportunity for film companies.

On this occasion, Cinépolis and Cinemex have chosen to carry out a fairly similar type of strategy in terms of tickets to view the file, showing good customer service that undoubtedly achieves good loyalty.

An architecture professional made a comparison between two Fresko and Liverpool stores, having these a supply and demand for different products, obviously there were some contrasts, however, a common point is the architecture of their physical points of sale, so In a comparison between the two stores, he assures that one of these stood out for having Opticretos decorative elements, while on the other hand the colors chosen for Fresko did not please him so much.

These were some of the most read notes in this first week of DecemberWhere different brands, unplanned advertising and users on social networks were the main protagonists of welcoming this month, what will they surprise us with next week?