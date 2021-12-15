Without a doubt it is one of the letters more dangerous from the Blizzard video game. Mainly, because his ability is based on revive demons that have died during the game.

This title based on the universe of World of warcraft was released in mobile phones exactly more than 7 years ago. Despite this, it continues to maintain a flow of players who face each other to show who is the best. To carry out this task you will need to know what the best cards you can find in Hearthstone . In this way, if you get any of them you will be even closer to victory.

If you previously plan a strategy and you know perfectly when to play this card it is more than likely that you will take the victory. It is logically best to use it when several Demons are defeated. In this way, you will sow the board of cards, leaving your opponent practically defenseless.

Harrison Jones

This nod to the famous George Lucas saga has become one of the best defensive cards Hearthstone for his Battlecry ability. By throwing it on the board you will destroy your opponent’s weapon, but not only that, but you will also draw a number of cards equal to their duration.

If you have a deck that has a huge amount of little mana beasts, maybe this card could mean a before and after in the game. Hopefully you can fill the gaming table in an instant ensuring the win.

Forbidden words

This card can save you from a tight spot in the middle of the game. In fact you can flip the tortilla if you play it at the exact moment, as Forbidden Words can remove any card if you have enough mana.

Of course, making use of it will entail that you lose it in its entirety. So you have to be sensible and know how to read the game to know in what situation we should use it.

Cluster Maximus

The particularity of this letter is that can deal twice as much damage as its respective mana cost. Combined with Shaman cards, it can be a real headache for your opponent, since for each overcharged mana crystal you can deal 5 points of damage.

This means that in certain circumstances you can cause up to 10 points of damage. A hard and significant blow to your opponent.

Kalecgos

This mighty dragon is synonym of defeat if your opponent throws it on the board. Basically because his ability makes him first spell of each turn has a value of 0 crystals, which means you can use it without losing mana.

If you are not careful with your next plays you can hardly get away with it, but you must bear in mind that your opponent will barely have energy for the next turn. Think and act decisively, but carefully. Hearthstone can be very treacherous.