First Monday of 2022 (happy new year!), First review of the collector’s editions that will come out in this new period. A year that starts very weakly this January in terms of launches, but that will take off in a big way in February. And this will naturally affect the number of collector’s editions.

It seems that the austerity that we live in 2021 will disappear in 2022, as there is a greater number of entries. Now, not far from the figures that were handled in 2020 with a certain edition of 2,000 euros. Yes, this first trimester most editions will not fall below 200 euros, which is still a dough.

Dying Light 2





The first heavyweight of 2022 will come out on February 4th and it is none other than the long-awaited sequel to the great Dying Light. Much is expected of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, both for representing a leap at a technical level for new generation systems, and for making decisions that will affect the huge world around us.

And what will your collector’s edition look like? For now, in Spain it will be exclusive to the GAME store and with a price set at 229.95 euros in consoles and PC.

This edition includes the following:

Statue “Defender of the City”

Ultra-violet flashlight

Hardcover art book

City map

Exclusive Steelbook

Sticker pack

Game in its Deluxe edition

All in a collector’s box

And what does the Deluxe edition of the game include? Well, for starters, a DLC about the story that will be released in later months, along with several downloadable content that will be released, such as skins, charms or legendary outfits, apart from an art book, soundtrack and comic in digital format.

Horizon: Forbidden West





Another sequel, in this case that of the surprising Horizon: Zero Dawn, is the one that awaits us 18th of February to enjoy Aloy’s new adventure in Horizon: Forbidden West. And everything seems to indicate that it will raise the quality bar of the first.

There will only be one problem: the game will not come in physical format in either of its two collector editions. Failing that, a digital copy compatible with PS4 and its version optimized for PS5 will be included. The most expensive collector (Regalla) is exclusive to GAME and can be booked for 269.95 euros. It includes:

Digital edition of the game

Steelbook (no game on disk)

Figure of the imposing Regalia fighting Aloy

Mini-art book

Canvas on the map

Two pieces of machines

Focus replica

Two cards

DLC with game items, OST and comic in digital

The “standard” collector’s edition is also expensive, but it is not exclusive to GAME. It can still be reserved on Amazon for 199 euros and shares the digital edition of the game (apart from the downloadable content) with your steelbook along with the mini-art book. The figure is slightly similar, but less imposing.

Elden ring





One of the most anticipated games of 2022 he couldn’t run out of his special ration. And twice as well. Because yes, the promising Elden Ring by Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) in alliance with George RR Martin (Game of Thrones) will have two luxurious editions that will go on sale on February 25.

The call Premium Collector’s Edition is exclusive to the Bandai Namco store and it cost 259.99 euros. And we say it in the past tense because it was exhausted in all systems shortly after being announced. The reason is evident by looking at its content:

Game in physical format (except for a download code on PC)

Figure of Malenia, the sword of Miquella of 23 cm

1: 1 scale replica of the Malenia helmet

Uniquely designed steelbook

Hardcover art book with 40 pages full of illustrations

Cloth patch

Three stickers with the emblems of the game

Poster with the image of an ancient hero

Three Midlands Picture Cards

Soundtrack in digital code

And what about the other collector’s edition? It can be seen in standard stores for 199.95 euros, varying in its content with respect to the most expensive as in this case it does not have a replica of the helmet (limited to 6,000 units), although yes it repeats the figure of Malenia along with everything else, which is certainly not little.

ELEX II





Without being a highly demanded sequel (THE EX averaged quite modest grades), we can’t forget about that ELEX II what will the March 1st. In charge from the creators of Gothic and Risen We have an RPG that is defined as an “artisan experience” and that in this new adventure will present us with another threat: Celestials. The good thing is that we will have a rocket backpack that will allow us to explore the vast planet Magalan with absolute and total freedom.

And what will your collector’s edition look like? Beyond being exclusive to GAME at the usual price of 149.95 euros for consoles and PC, the typical one in terms of content:

Game in physical format

Steelbook

23 cm Alb figure

Art book

Soundtrack on CD

Björn Pankratz Concept Album

Original soundtrack

5 cm keychain

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland





And we end with the next adventure of Tina Chiquitina as an extension of the much-applauded Tina Chiquitina Raid the Dragon’s Dungeon expansion: Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. An independent adventure that retains some of the touch of the recent Borderlands 3, such as the jump that was the sensation of gunplay, and emphasizes even more the essence of the horny board role-playing game.

However, your collector’s edition has a problem: does not include the game. So it takes us to old cases like Wolfenstein: The New Order or Red Dead Redemption 2. A method that tests the craving of any fan, wow …

And what about its price and content? It can be reserved for 99.95 euros in physical stores such as GAME, standing out for the Stuffed Stud’s Ass.

Otherwise, it includes:

Astonishworld Cloth Map

Ass Stallion Castle Craft Book

Independent module of Cameras and Cabronazos

Enamel Brooches of Companions

Illustrated tarot deck

Of all the editions shown, Which one do you like the most and why the one with the helmet?