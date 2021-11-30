Xiaomi has launched the first official MIUI 13 beta in China. Nothing before its official presentation, the company has begun to deploy the first versions of MIUI 13, which also make their debut with Android 12.

As expected, a total of 7 models have begun to adopt MIUI 13, receiving for the first time the V13.0 version of MIUI and with it becoming the first models to be updated to the Stable version.

First models to receive MIUI 13

As we can read through MyDriver, MIUI 13 has started to roll out in China through the developer program, specifically the one called “closed beta”. This is only focused on a small number of users, especially those who have some connection with the company (workers, software developers, etc.).

In itself, the first Xiaomi to adopt MIUI 13 and therefore, will be the first to be updated stably are:

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: V13.0.0.3.SKMCNXM

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.8.SKACNXM

Xiaomi Mi 11: V13.0.0.8.SKBCNXM

Xiaomi Mi 10S: V13.0.0.4.SGACNXM

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKICNXM

Redmi K40 Pro (Xiaomi Mi 11i): V13.0.0.8.SKKCNXM

Redmi K40 (POCO F3): V13.0.0.3.SKHCNXM

What’s more, It should be noted that each of these models has received Android 12, hence the letter “S” at the beginning of the nomenclature of its update. It is therefore that these same models would be the first to receive the latest version of Google’s operating system.

Meanwhile, everything points to It will be in mid-December when Xiaomi officially presents MIUI 13, revealing all its news, features and most importantly, the officially supported devices.

