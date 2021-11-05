A new kid-oriented smartwatch has been launched by Xiaomi in China. After the recent MITU Children Watch Phone 5C and Mitu Watch 5X, the Asian firm has just renewed these models with the new My Rabbit Children’s Learning Watch 5 Pro, a device that incorporates great improvements internally aimed at a better experience with the team.

Among them, we can highlight the incorporation of a double camera, NFC chip, GPS and other dedicated sensors for the parameterization of the daily physical activity of the little ones, in addition to other functions that will allow them to keep in touch with their parents.

A surprisingly complete smartwatch

Starting with the novelties incorporated in the new Mi Rabbit Children’s Learning Watch 5 Pro, we can see a design quite similar to other products previously launched by the Asian firm in this category.





We have a watch built entirely in plastic With a quite remarkable thickness to achieve greater resistance to shocks and an adjustable silicone strap with a color to match the body of the product. In this body we find a dual camera of five and 13 megapixels that will allow us to make video calls and even allow another person to see what is happening in our environment.

Another interesting improvement has to do with the panel. In this case, it incorporates a 1.78-inch retina display with a resolution of 448 × 368 pixels and coated with a diamond crystal with Corning Gorilla Glass technology to provide greater resistance to scratches or bumps.





In addition, this product is equipped with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, in addition to support for heart rate monitoring, several specific sports modes to record our activity, GPS and Beidou for your positioning, kid-oriented teaching apps, and even support for Hand WeChat, QQ, voice chat, and video calls.

Price and availability of the Mi Rabbit Children’s Learning Watch 5 Pro





As we say, the new Mi Rabbit Children’s Learning Watch 5 Pro has just been presented in China with a official price of 1,299 yuan, about 175 euros to change, and it is already available for reservation.

As is customary in this type of product, Everything seems to indicate that it will not cross the borders of Chinese territory, although it will be necessary to remain attentive to any information that may arise in this regard.