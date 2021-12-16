Christmas dinners and lunches are just around the corner. Do you have to prepare the food? This trick will be very useful to you.

Enjoy Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas or New Year’s dinner it’s easy when you’re the guest sitting at the table.

But everything changes when you are in the other side, that of the people to whom they make the food and prepare the dishes.

Every year it is more difficult to surprise, and on the other hand if you always prepare the same dishes, you fall into a routine that goes against the Christmas spirit, prone to surprising others.



In Christmas meals one of the most used foods, because they are also typical here, they are sausages.

They are used a lot as starters, to snack and for children and less demanding diners, who do not like to try Christmas specials.

Present the sausages on a plate, as is, is very popular, no matter how well you order them on the plate: in circles, in the form of a sausage table, etc.

This viral video from TikTok offers us a great trick to present the sausages on a plate. The only thing you need is a glass of champagne or similar:

As we can see, it is about taking the slices of the sausage, whether it be chorizo, salami, or any other, and place them folded in half, on the edge of the glass.

You are forming a circle overlapping some slices over others. In the video they do it with their hands, but it is more hygienic (especially in these times of pandemic) to use thin kitchen gloves.

Once we have filled the entire rim of the glass, you just have to turn it over on a plate.

The sausage will have acquired the shape of a flower, And it will look so much better on a pretty plate, or on a charcuterie board.

You can decorate the inside of the flower with some kind of sauce, topping, nuts, raisins, or a recipe that combines with the sausage, to improve the dish.

It is a simple and very effective idea, which will make you look good and will help you avoid Christmas stress. Do you dare to try it?