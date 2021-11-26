One of the analysts who knows Apple best has just dropped a real bomb: iPhone will be gone in 10 years. Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple’s future plans are to replace the iPhone with a new device.

The Apple analyst believes that Apple’s future is linked to augmented reality, something Apple CEO Tim Cook keeps repeating as “Apple’s next big thing.”

Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with Augmented Reality in ten years, indicating that demand for AR devices will exceed at least one billion parts in ten years.

The future seems destined for Apple Glass

We know that Apple is working on mixed reality glasses that could be launched next year, and in principle that should be the device that will replace the iPhone in the future. Kuo thinks that this device will be completely autonomous and independent of the iPhone, so that in this way it can grow in the market.

If the AR device is placed only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, it will not be conducive to product growth. An augmented reality device that works independently would mean having its own ecosystem and providing a more complete and flexible user experience.

Of course, this change in mentality must be radical and with a device that revolutionizes the market in a similar way to how the iPhone did in 2007. A device that makes current smartphones out of date.

Currently, there are more than 1 billion active iPhone users. If Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years, it means that Apple will sell at least one billion augmented reality devices in ten years.

20 years have passed since the device that changed Apple forever

I am not sure that this device will completely replace the iPhone, at least not in the short term. It has to be very revolutionary for Apple, the company that makes the most money selling smartphones, decides to make this change. Half of Apple’s revenue comes from the iPhone, so a change in strategy could be risky for the Cupertino company.

