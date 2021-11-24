Black friday, the most listened word combo of the month of November. Mango is another of our leading firms. They have preferred to kick off their discounts before the official date, on the 26th. The Catalan giant, like its Outlet line, proposes Selected pieces with a discount of up to 50% (until Sunday). We travel between coats, dresses and accessories to select our favorites.

Coats and jackets, goodbye to the cold in style

Mango proposes from down coats to combat cold temperatures even jackets varsity that are pure trend this season. There is also a most adorable shearling design.





Padded anorak with belt. 79.99 euros , 49.99 euros.





Oversize padded coat. 99.99 euros , 49.99 euros.





Jacket combined with sheepskin. 69.99 euros , 29.99 euros.





Bomber jacket with patch. 79.99 euros , 39.99 euros.

Knitwear, the basic of autumn-winter

Whether to go to the office, to create a look for the weekend or for teleworking, knitted jumpers are the key garment of the winter season and Mango offers from designs in neutral tones to models full of color. In addition, it also has a beautiful knitted dress that promises to enamor the coolest ones.





Pullover with buttoned sleeves. 29.99 euros , 12.99 euros.





Oversize knit sweater. 29.99 euros , 19.99 euros.





Knit dress with perkins neckline. 25.99 euros , 17.99 euros.

Pants and skirts, the reign of faux leather and jeans

When we talk about fabrics for the cold months, the skin or leather effect is one of the first that comes to mind. If it is well built, we have a very warm material and very consistent with the aesthetics of winter. Also good jeans wide leg they should not be missing in our closet.





Wideleg leather effect trousers. 39.99 euros , 29.99 euros.





High-rise tapered jeans. 29.99 euros , 12.99 euros.





Faux leather skirt. 39.99 euros , 12.99 euros.

Accessories, a two-tone bag and leather ankle boots

Finally, we talk about plugins. Among the entire Mango catalog we are left with a striking two-color design bag in green (the Kelly green Pantone) and white. To cover the feet, some deep olive green leather ankle boots with a heel that aims to be very comfortable.





Two-tone padded bag. 39.99 euros , 29.99 euros.





Heeled leather ankle boot. 79.99 euros , 59.99 euros.

Photos | Mango