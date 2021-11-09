That Amelia Bono is one of the most loyal followers of the Inditex empire is something we all know. Whether it be from Zara, Massimo Dutti, Uterqüe … he always has the ability to discover clothes in the catalogs of the different firms and this time it was not going to be less.





On this occasion, Amelia Bono has not left us a look, but an authentic look of those that hallucinate us and that is a plenary session on the 15th of Uterqüe since everything we see in this image is from the brand.

Thus, we have a black leather cardigan jacket that has a price of 259 euros that has been combined with pants made of high quality leather with an ankle length and with a belt detail with a buckle. Its price is 229 euros.

Finally, as details, in addition to the white T-shirt for 19 euros, we have black high-heeled ankle boots, with a monochromatic knit cut and metallic gold heel that we find with a price of 99 euros.

Come on, we love the look, very sugary, yes, but we must admit that many of us escape to the decimal places.

Photos | @ameliabono