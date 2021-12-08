The Gala Effie 2021 carries out an edition that has no waste and has established itself as a reference in the market, which warns us of the successes in the Mexican creative scene and that this year it fulfills a very important purpose, which is to continue demonstrating the weight of the communication decisions thought in the midst of adversity.

Within this first day of activities, the participation of Traci Alford, Global CEO of Effie Worldwide; Carlos Vaca, President of the Advisory Council Effie México 2021; Claudio Flores, President of the Board of Directors of AVE and Manuel Bravo, president of the jury of Effie México 2021.

Traci alford, Global CEO Effie Worldwide, congratulated the winning participants in this edition, ensuring that each edition of the Effie Awards is special, where the world has changed in incredible ways and effectiveness is more important than ever.

“I thank each of you for being an important part of the Effie network, even if you were participants, judges, all of you are a key part of this mission, we are proud that we have in our community,” he explained.

Claudio Flores, President of the AVE Board of Directors, declared that “those of us who inhabit the ecosystem of the communication industries, today live in a particularly challenging context due to a double disruption, first of all the pandemic that changed the way in which audiences, consumers and citizens take decisions, the limitation to movement and contact between citizens also changed our daily life and intensified everything digital.

Secondly, there is an adverse political cycle in Mexico, unfortunately the current government does not understand the powerful role of our industries for economic growth, job creation and post-pandemic reactivation. This is evident in the bills that reveal a prejudiced ideological vision of reality, which sees a businessman as an exploiter and a publicist as a manipulator ”.

Faced with his harsh diagnosis, the manager recommended that it was urgent to defend the image and positioning of the ecosystem, and communicate the indispensable role of industries to improve the present and future of the country.

In your participation, Carlos Vaca, President of the Effie Mexico 2021 Advisory Council, assured that the Effie gala is the best mirror of our reality, since it allows us to look with a critical perspective, while Manuel Bravo, president of the jury of Effie México 2021, highlighted that it was “important to point out that Effie is not a marketing and communication award, it is a business contest, where these disciplines contribute to the fulfillment of the objectives”.

Featured campaigns on the first day of Effie 2021:

Gold

Advertiser: 54D ON

Campaign: 54D ON

Agency: Pico Love

Campaign: Encierro: Live Cinema

Advertiser: AMACC

Agency: Archer Troy

Campaign: ZOOmémonos

Advertiser: Promotora Zoofari

Agency: Mission M22