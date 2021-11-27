The stories found on social media and on the internet They never cease to amaze us by their peculiarity, leaving more than one amazed by how strange or unusual they can be.

Currently faced with the crisis of the pandemic that the whole world is going through, it is very common to see social networks flooded with memes, videos or images of animals doing strange or funny things that cause them to go viral. But it is also normal to find stories that tell how the least expected things in the world can enter the economic world of the Cryptocurrencies and succeed in it.

As is the case of Mr. Goxx, a little hamster that he became famous in September for buying and selling crypto from his special little cage and that this time social networks brought up again for his death.

Through the Twitter account that reflected the daily activities of the animal, the death of the rodent for unknown reasons was confirmed earlier this week. ”Mr. Goxx brought joy to people around the world and reminded us not to take life too seriously. It shed light on dark times of pandemic, inflation and many kinds of problems, ”the tweet reads.

Thank you and rest in peace, Max (aka Mr. Goxx).

You will be missed, and your memory will live forever on the blockchain. pic.twitter.com/Nd5zRzKKFd – Mr. Goxx (@mrgoxx) November 24, 2021

This is how Mr. Goxx emerged in the world of Cryptocurrencies

Despite the fact that Mr. Goxx became famous on social networks in the month of September, his financial activity began on June 12 thanks to an initial grant of 390 dollars deposited in his account and earning during his activity 98.2 euros what which equates to $ 110.

This increase in his first quarter as a trader was more than 25% and raised him above the performance of the company “Berkshire Hathaway”, which belongs to the American magnate Warren Buffett and even exceeding the S&P 500 stock index. This momentum in the financial world was so striking that it even appeared on world-renowned economic news portals such as Business Insider and to the point of jumping to fame in the so-called defendants social networks.

The “wheel of intentions” and the “tunnels of decisions”

From his office named “Gox Box” the rodent was in charge of buying and selling his preferred assets such as Bitcoin, Tron (TRX), Stellar Lumens (XLM) and Ether (ETH).

Mr. Goxx’s space was installed directly in his home and was connected to a computer that facilitated the sale of cryptocurrencies when the rodent ran in the “wheel of intentions”, chose one of the 30 available cryptocurrencies and then went to one of the two “decision tunnels” to sell or buy the selected asset.

The activity generated by the rodent was transmitted by Twitch, where it had a very active community and even received a comment of recognition from his own. Elon Musk.

it’s all just dart throwinghttps://t.co/GW135iTU8b – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) September 28, 2021

