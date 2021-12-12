Christmas is approaching, and this is a very suitable date to decorate our house in the best possible way with the classic tree or even flooding everything with lighting to generate a Christmas environment to match. As in almost everything that has to do with technology, Xiaomi has its option for sale, and this is precisely the case of the different alternatives that we bring you today to be able to illuminate your home at the lowest possible price.

The Asian firm offers from RGB smart bulbs to classic LED light strips, which is going to come from pearls at the time of being able to customize the lighting of our house to the maximum with different colors and, in addition, without having to spend too much.

Mi LED Smart Bulb, Xiaomi’s RGB bulb

And we begin this small compilation of products to illuminate our home in a personalized way with the Mi LED Smart Bulb, the Xiaomi smart bulb that has the particularity of be able to configure the color of it to our liking in a simple way from the Mi Home application.





Of course, these bulbs are of the LED type and also, they bring with them intelligent functions, which in the long run will be of great help in order to have a lower energy consumption. This product is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant through its WiFi connection and also offers up to 9W of power with 600 lumen and 11 years of useful life according to Xiaomi itself.

And what about its price? Well, we will be able to get each unit of this device for 19.99 euros, and it is even quite easy to find some packs of two bulbs. with which we can save a little money.

Mi Mi LED Smart Bulb White and Color Bulb E27, 10 W, 2

Xiaomi Yeelight Lightstrip Plus

Of course, we could not ignore one of the most recommended options within the Xiaomi ecosystem to decorate your home as it deserves, and this is none other than the Xiaomi Yeelight Lightstrip Plus.





In this case, we are talking about a strip LED that reaches two meters in length and has the particularity of being compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, in addition to being able to control them through the Mi Home software for their synchronization with other Xiaomi products or the configuration of their color or remote on-off.

This product can be purchased for just 31.47 euros, thus becoming a great option to be able to place high quality lighting and low consumption in any part of our house thanks to a minimalist and functional design.

Xiaomi Yeelight Lightstrip Plus

If you fall short, you can always choose to extend the length of the Yeelight Lightstrip Plus

As we have mentioned, the length that Xiaomi incorporates in its Yeelight Lightstrip Plus is two meters but, thanks to some extensions that we can buy for just eight euros, we will be able to increase that length to a maximum of ten meters in a simple way.





The mechanism is very simple: We only have to join the male and female connectors that we find both in the extension and in the product itself And, in this way, we can expand the lighting capabilities in any part of our house in a simple and, above all, economical way.