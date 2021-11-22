Searching for images on Google can be impossible because of Pinterest. Being a social network based on the collection of image collections, certain categories are crowded with their publications. Which makes filtering in search of what we need very tedious.

It is not a new problem, but it has ended up being so heavy that a developer has created a chrome extension to block it. And it works on Mac too.

Unpinterested! block Pinterest results on Chrome for Mac

Unpinterested! It is the name of the extension for Chrome that we can use on Mac to block the results of Pinterest in Google. Image searches are resource intensive, either in terms of data volume or loading time. Avoiding Pinterest posts will help us improve both fronts, especially critical in mobile browsing.

Instead of removing Pinterest from the page once it’s fetched, Unpinterested! instructs Google not to return any results from Pinterest. This is important because it means that any space that would otherwise have been occupied by Pinterest results is now occupied by other sites.



Example of what a search would look like with Pinterest removed.

This is how the developer Stamp Mkantjwa explains how its extension works. As usual in Chrome, just download the extension and install it in the browser. It works in its version for Mac exactly the same as that of Windows.

If we usually do a lot of image searches, it can be useful pin the extension in chrome. So we can activate or deactivate the blocking function of Pinterest whenever we want.

Another trick to block Pinterest on Google (or any other word)





Search operators are functions of Google and other browsers that allow us to better filter the results. They are quite unknown to the general public. But tremendously useful.

With them we can find what we need by narrowing the search and saving us a lot of effort. Some of the search operators most common are the following:

AND joins two words to show us only results that include both.

OR will return results that include one of the two terms (or both).

The quotation marks “” around a word or phrase will search for it as it is written.

site: URL is used to focus the search on a specific web address.

The – symbol attached to a word excludes all results that include that word.

There are many more, in fact, they can even be combined with each other making complex chains. The one that interests us the most is the last one on the list. If in our searches we write what we want to find and at the end a “-pinterest” (no quotes are necessary) to exclude any mention of the social network.

There is another option, although less precise, when it comes to avoiding Pinterest in the results. And that is to use DuckDuckGo, which is already normal shows very few of this social network.