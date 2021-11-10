It was at the beginning of 2020 when Orange gave the last big facelift to its self-management app to provide it with more functions such as the integration of the loyalty program or an invoice comparer for different months. A few days later, he also added the possibility of linking the ‘My Orange’ account with the Google Assistant.

Almost two years have passed since that and the operator has decided renew the mobile application again to provide “a natural access to the functionalities and contents that the client needs”, assures Orange. The result is a more intuitive design and some added functionality to, for example, track orders.

Simplify the management of your products

Orange has just renewed its ‘Mi Orange’ app through an update that is now available for iOS and Android. With it, comes a new, more intuitive design that offers smoother navigability with fewer levels and that allows you to easily see what is most important to the user.

Among other functions, this self-management application allows the customer to track an order, manage the contracted products and WiFi, activate / deactivate services, purchase new products, check consumption and bills, configure the router, access the Orange Assistant, etc.

The new ‘My Orange’ has the same interface both in the web version and in the app so that the experience is the same from mobile and from the computer.

In addition, Orange ensures that has improved response times and has introduced the following new features:

Easier management of the contracted products (fixed, mobile and TV) and of the active services on each line.

Greater visibility and detail consumption and bills, which are now more understandable.

Better accessibility to remotely manage the Livebox router and access to connected devices.

Possibility of doing order tracking to know how the process is going to be: when will the installer go, when will the SIM or smartphone arrive, when will the portability be done, etc. In short, be informed from what day you will be able to enjoy its complete telecommunications service.

The mobile application ‘My Orange’ can be downloaded for free from Google Play and Apple Store, and is available for both private customers and autonomous customers.